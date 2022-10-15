Bigg Boss fame Robin Radhakrishnan, model Arathi to tie the knot next February

Robin Radhakrishnan who shot to fame with his performance in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is all set to tie the knot with model and entrepreneur Arati on February, 2023. Though there were reports that the duo are all set to tie the knot, the news was only confirmed by the duo recently during a public event.

According to Arathi, the marriage will take place immediately after their engagement in February. Robin, who has been offered quite a number of roles in Mollywood in the recent days. He has signed in to play an antagonist in the Unni Mukundan starrer 'Bruce Lee', which is helmed by 'Pulimurugan' fame Vysakh.

He has also been offered a role in another movie which will be produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla. Robin, who is a doctor by profession, said he feels blessed to help people who come to him with ailments. “I don't sing or dance and don't have such talents, but I am able to do some service to society through my profession,” said Robin, who has one of the biggest fan followings among Bigg Boss candidates in Kerala.