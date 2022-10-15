Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan surrogacy row: Hospital identified

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that the committee, which is probing whether the star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan violated surrogacy laws, would submit its report within one week. And that further action would be taken accordingly.

The TN health department has identified the hospital involved. It has been decided to collect more details from the hospital authorities immediately and if needed, clarifications would also be sought from the couple.

As per the rules, couples can opt for surrogacy only if they have no children even after five years of marriage. But as the star couple announced the birth of their twin boys within four months of marriage, the enquiry was announced.

Vignesh tweeted that they have become parents of twin boys, alongside photos of the duo kissing the legs of the babies.

Vignesh wrote on his page, “Nayan and me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam.”