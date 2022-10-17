Manju Warrier's age becomes hot topic of discussion after 'Ayisha' song release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Manju Warrier danced to Prabhu Deva's steps. Photos: Imdb

Manju Warrier has time and again proved that age is just a number. Her looks during movie promotions has often taken the internet by storm. Now, the actor's dance moves from the recently released song 'Kahla Ain Kahla Ain' from her upcoming film 'Ayisha' is the talk of the town.

The actor, who turned 44 recently, can be seen dancing energetically to the Arabic track, sung by Hajar. The music has been composed by M Jayachandran, while the dance has been composed by Prabhu Deva.

Many pointed out that it was amazing to see Manju dance with such abandon at her age, while some others were quick to highlight that Manju is young at heart and age is just a number. Others also reminded that Manju's age was not old at all.

The music video has generated a lot of buzz and Manju Warrier's fans are eagerly awaiting to see her in her latest avatar. 'Ayisha' is a Malayalam-Arabic bilingual film directed by Aamir Pallikkal, which is produced by 'Sudani From Nigeria' movie director Zakariya Mohammed.

Manju, who was last seen in 'Meri Awas Suno' and Jack N Jill has several films in her kitty, including the Ajith-starrer 'AK 61'.

