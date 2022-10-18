Mammootty, Jyotika to headline Jeo Baby's next

Jeo Baby, who exploded into the Mollywood industry with his internationally acclaimed The Great Indian Kitchen, on Tuesday released the first-look poster of his next venture. Titled 'Kaathal - The Core', Mammootty and Tamil actor Jyotika will be headlining the cast, making the project Jeo's biggest yet.

Kaathal will be produced by Mammooty Kampany, which is currently basking in the success of Rorschach, and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Mammootty released the poster through his social media handles while conveying his birthday wishes to Jyotika.

Kaathal will mark the 'once South-Indian heartthrob' Jyotika's return to Malayalam cinema after 12 years, her last one being Seetha Kalyanam opposite Jayaram.

Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josy Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran also play important roles in Kaathal.

Jeo Baby's last outing, 'Sree Dhanya Catering Service', in which he has acted as well, was an attempt by the director at comedy.

Kaathal has been written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria and is being executive produced by George Sebastian.

While Salu K Thomas will wield the camera, Mathews Pulickan will compose the tunes to Aleena's lyrics. Kaathal will be edited by Francies Louis.

2022 is widely regarded by fans as the 'comeback year' of Mammootty. From Ratheena's 'Puzhu' to Nisam Basheer's 'Rorschach', every release of the veteran actor this year has garnered either commercial or critical acclaim. Besides, his venture with Lijo Jose Pellissery, 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' (yet to release), has been selected to compete at this year's International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).