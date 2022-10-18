Molly Kannamaly, who entertained audience with her roles in several Mollywood films, is all set to debut in an English film. The film titled ‘Tomorrow’ is written, produced, and directed by Keralite Joy K Mathew who is working in the Australian film industry. The film’s shoot started in Thiruvanthapuram.

This Anthology film that includes 7 stories will feature international actors and will be shot in various countries. ‘Tomorrow’ according to those close to the film will have heartwarming stories revolving around love, empathy, and understanding. It was while she was taking a shooting break from a film called ‘Colony’ that this film came her way. She had reportedly faced some health issues a few years ago but has come back stronger.

Apart from Molly Kannamaly, Tasso, Tisty, Joy K Mathew, Elise, Helen, Saskia, Peter, Jennifer, David, Alana, Julie, Clem, Deepa, Rod, etc. are also playing important roles.

The cinematography team consists of Adam K. Anthony, James Letter, Siddharth, Catherine, and Saroj. Other categories include Makeup (Elizabeth and Mary Balolong), Costume Design (Anita), Music (Michael Matheson), Art Direction (Linson Raphael), Editing (Neil Radeout), Sound Designer (T. Lazar) and PRO (Manju Gopinath).