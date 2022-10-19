Dileep-Kavya daughter turns 4, gets birthday kiss from big sister Meenakshi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2022 12:46 PM IST Updated: October 19, 2022 01:09 PM IST
Mahalakshmi is called Mammatty by her immediate family. Photos: Instagram | Meenakshi

Dileep and Kavya's daughter Mahalakshmi turned 4 on Wednesday (October 19). Big sister Meenakshi posted a lovely picture of her kissing the little one on her Instagram handle with the caption, ' A year older'.

Mahalakshmi, who is fondly called Mammatty by her immediate family and loved ones, looks so adorable in the photo.

Last year, the family had celebrated Mahalakshmi's birthday. Photos of the unicorn-theme birthday celebrations were posted by Meenakshi on her social media pages. Mammatty had long tresses then, while in the present photo, the young one sports a very short haircut.

RELATED ARTICLES

The family, including Kavya and Dileep, also post photos of their little one occasionally. Recently, a picture of Meenakshi (Dileep and Manju Warrier's daughter) standing alongside Kavya on the latter's birthday had gone viral. The duo also posed for an Onam shoot, which had also gone viral. Dileep and Kavya welcomed their little daughter Mahalakshmi in 2018.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout