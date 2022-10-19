Will 'Monster' surpass 'Pulimurugan'? Director Vysakh has the perfect reply

Director Vysakh, who helmed the superhit movie 'Pulimurugan' assures us that ‘Monster’ is nothing like ‘Pulimurugan’. If 'Pulimurugan' is an out-and-out mass commercial film, 'Monster' is an investigative thriller.

“Ever since I announced ‘Monster’, everyone wants to know if the film will be above or below 'Pulimurugan'. This question really has no prominence when it comes to a film like ‘Monster’.

It is impossible to compare it with ‘Pulimurugan.’ ‘Pulimurugan’ was an out-and-out mass commercial film. While 'Monster' is an organically flowing thriller. There are different kinds of thrillers. You can call it an investigative thriller.

The film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. We have also tried to make it as entertaining as possible. As far as I am concerned ‘Monster’ is a different film. We (Me and writer Udayakrishna) haven’t explored such a script or making before.

It was the content that inspired us to do the film. 'Monster' has a very interesting script. But you can only invest in the film if you show a little patience. The storytelling isn’t fast-paced. All of us decided to be part of this film because of its theme,” says director Vysakh.

Action scenes are very different in Monster: Mohanlal

According to Mohanlal, the action choreography of his upcoming film, 'Monster' directed by Vysakh will be very different. The film has two stunt scenes, and it has been a while since such an action-oriented film has come in Malayalam. Mohanlal was replying to a question regarding the action choreography in ‘Monster.’ The video was shared by the actor on his social media handles.

“Who said the film had action? So far we haven’t revealed the action sequences in the film. The trailer shows very few action scenes. But then it’s been a while since such an action-oriented film has been there in Malayalam cinema. The kind of action styles, methods, and antagonists used in the film are different. A lot of effort and care was taken to choreograph these scenes, more so as these stunts had to be performed with caution.

There are two fights in ‘Monster.’ And both are very different. I think the audience will be able to enjoy them,” says Mohanlal.

Mohanlal, Vysakh, and Udayakrishna last collaborated in 'Pulimurugan' which turned out to be the first 100-crore film in Malayalam. Naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their second collaboration. This big-budget film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad films.

Other actors include Siddique, Lakshmy Manchu, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Ganesh Kumar, Lena, etc. Mohanlal plays a character called Lucky Singh. Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer and Deepak Dev has done the music. Other credits are as follows: Shameer Muhammed (editing), Stunt Silva (Stunts), Sidhu Panackal (Production Controller), Sujith Sudhakaran (Costumes), Bennet M Varghese (Stills), Aneesh Upasana (Promo Stills), Anand Rajendran (Publicity Designer).