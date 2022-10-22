Honey Rose ecstatic over public response to her character in 'Monster'

Honey Rose who played a pivotal role in 'Monster' is ecstatic that the film is receiving positive response from the public. The actress who saw the First Day First Show (FDFS) with the audience also said that 'Monster’s Bhamini was the biggest role of her career.

“It’s been three years since I have been to a theatre to watch my film. I am ecstatic to play such a big character in a film filled with such an experienced cast and crew. I am still shivering with excitement. We thought the final product really exceeded our expectations.

"This is the biggest role and film of my career. This character was God's gift to me. Though I have acted with Mohanlal before, this is the first time that I am able to share so much screen space with him. I am grateful to Mohanlal sir, Antony chettan and Vysakh ettan. This is a different film and I am sure everyone will love it. I think Vysakettan entrusted me the character after seeing my confidence,” says Honey Rose.