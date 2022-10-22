Honey Rose ecstatic over public response to her character in 'Monster'

Our Correspondent
Published: October 22, 2022 03:51 PM IST
This is the first movie featuring Honey Rose, which is hitting theatres in three years. Video stills: Jango Spotted

Honey Rose who played a pivotal role in 'Monster' is ecstatic that the film is receiving positive response from the public. The actress who saw the First Day First Show (FDFS) with the audience also said that 'Monster’s Bhamini was the biggest role of her career.

“It’s been three years since I have been to a theatre to watch my film. I am ecstatic to play such a big character in a film filled with such an experienced cast and crew. I am still shivering with excitement. We thought the final product really exceeded our expectations.

"This is the biggest role and film of my career. This character was God's gift to me. Though I have acted with Mohanlal before, this is the first time that I am able to share so much screen space with him. I am grateful to Mohanlal sir, Antony chettan and Vysakh ettan. This is a different film and I am sure everyone will love it. I think Vysakettan entrusted me the character after seeing my confidence,” says Honey Rose.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout