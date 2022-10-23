Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan not the only stars to become parents via surrogacy

Newlywed star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised everyone by announcing the birth of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy. The private lives of celebrities have incredible market, not just in India, but everywhere else. The new age heroines have proved that they could continue their career even after getting married and becoming mothers. When Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan as well as Priyanka Chopra became parents through surrogacy, people were quick enough to congratulate them. However, surrogacy still hasn’t become too popular among South Indian celebrities. This proved to be a problem in Nayanthara and Vignesh’s case. However, the couple clearly doesn’t care about the criticisms and proudly announced the birth of their twins. Vignesh has pinned his tweet that he had become a parent via surrogacy on his twitter handle.

Bollywood shows the way

It was through surrogacy that Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband became parents. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra too had a baby girl through surrogacy. Meanwhile, Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone became mother of twin boys via surrogacy. Sunny and her husband Webber had adopted their elder daughter from a poor family in Maharashtra. Filmmaker Karan Johar who is still a bachelor relied on in-vitro fertilization to become the father of twins in 2017. It was yesteryear actor Jithendra’s son actor Thushar Kapoor who became Bollywood’s first single father via surrogacy. The third child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Amir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son were born through surrogate mothers. Pop king Michael Jackson and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo are some of the global celebrities who became parents via surrogacy.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her former husband Brad Pitt had adopted children from various parts of the world. When Malayali actress Shwetha Menon’s pregnancy and childbirth were featured in a movie, it became a big controversy here. Yester year actress Shobana had adopted a daughter while Revathy had courageously revealed that she gave birth to her daughter through IVF.