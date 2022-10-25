Trailer of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Tamil remake is out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2022 03:17 PM IST Updated: October 25, 2022 03:50 PM IST
The movie deals with the dilemma of a married woman who is confined to the kitchen in her marital home. Video still : YouTube

The trailer of the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, directed and written by Jeo Baby is out. Aishwarya Rajesh reprises the role of Nimisha Sajayan in the Tamil version film directed by Kannan, who has directed films like ‘Jayamkonden’, ‘Kanden Kathalai’, ‘Settai’, among others.

Rahul Raveendran plays the role Suraj Venjaramoodu did in the original. There is no change in the movie title in Tamil.

From the trailer, it looks like the makers have retained all the scenes and dialogues in the film, which speaks largely about the dilemma a woman undergoes in her marital home. The movie also points a finger at the expectations that people have about married women.

The cinematography is by P G Muthayya, art by Rajkumar, story, and dialogues by Padukottai Prabhakar and Jerry Silvester has handled the music. Editing is by Leo John Paul.

The performances of Nimisha and Suraj were much appreciated. Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj were the producers

