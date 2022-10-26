Release date of Amala Paul’s Mollywood film announced on actor’s birthday

Actress Amala Paul who has wowed us with her acting skills and style is celebrating her birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Tamil film ‘Cadaver’ which was a direct OTT release, is all set to make her comeback to Mollywood with the film ‘The Teacher’ after a gap of five years.

Now, on the occasion of her birthday, the makers announced the film’s release date. According to the director Vivek, the film will hit theatres on December 2.

The first look poster of 'The Teacher' was released on September 5 (Teacher's Day). Vivek, who had previously helmed the film 'Athiran' starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi, had earlier stated that Amala will play a teacher from Kollam in the film. This is the first time that Amala will be seen playing such a character.

The movie screenplay is by P V Shaji Kumar and Vivek. Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod, Hakeem Shajahahn, Prashanth Murali, Nandu, Hareesh Pengan, Anumol, Mala Parvathy, Vineeth Koshy will also be seen in the film. The film has been bankrolled by Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramishetty under the banner of Nutmeg Productions. The cinematography is by Anu Muthedom.

Amala who entered the film industry with the Mollywood film 'Neelathamara' later went on to act in several Malayalam films. 'Run Baby Run', 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha' and 'Laila O Laila' were some of her biggest hits. She was last seen in 'Achayans' where she played a possessive friend named Rita.