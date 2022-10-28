Court directs Kantara makers to refrain from using Thaikkudam Bridge song

Kozhikode: The Principal District and Sessions Court on Friday refrained the creators of the latest Kannada movie "Kantara" from playing the song "Varaha Roopam" in the movie without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge, a music band.

The development came following a formal complaint lodged by the band alleging that the song used in the movie had portions directly lifted from their original song "Navarasam".

Taking to social media on Monday, the band wrote: "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws".

The band also urged its supporters to spread the word about the alleged copyright infringement.

"From our standpoint, the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team," its post further read.

The court, in its order, also asked a slew of music distribution platforms including Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Jiosavan and others against playing the song without the band's nod.

'Kantara' starring Rishab Shetty that released on September 30 has been receiving positive reviews. The music for the song that Thaikkudam Bridge claimed to be a copy was given by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Check out both songs: