Actress Aparna Vinod who rose to prominence with the movie 'Kohinoor' is all set to tie the knot. The actress announced the news by sharing photos from her engagement function on her Instagram handle. Her fiance Rinil Raj P K hails from Kozhikode.

Aparna also posted a sweet note on Instagram addressed to her fiance: “The day I met you was the beginning of everything.”

The actor debuted in Mollywood with the film 'Nyan Ninnodu Koodeyaanu', directed by Priyanandan. She played the character Thaara, opposite Siddharth Bharathan and Vinay Forrt. In her next film, 'Kohinoor', she played the leading lady opposite Asif Ali.

In her Tamil debut film, 'Bhairava', she played Keerthy Suresh's friend. She was last seen in the Tamil movie 'Naduvan', which released in 2021.