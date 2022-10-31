Grace Antony is side-splitting funny in teaser of 'Padachone Ingalu Katholi'

After her superb performance in ‘Rorschach’ Grace Antony is back with yet another scintillating act in ‘Padachone Ingalu Katholi’. She appears as someone who is there to cast fake votes in various guises in a polling booth. And the actor is side-splitting funny in this Bijith Bala directorial headlining Sreenath Bhasi. The film will be released on November 11. Bhasi who plays a left-wing leader in the film looks visibly amused by Grace’s shenanigans. Ann Sheetal is the female lead.

Produced by Josukutty Mathil and Ranjith Manambrakat under the banner of Tiny Hands Productions, the script is written by Pradeep Kumar Kavumtara.

The narrative set in a rural terrain promises to be a full-length entertainer, with humour, songs, and romance added in the right measure. Along with the main leads, there is Rasna Pavithran, Alencier, Johny Antony, Mammukoya, Hareesh Kanaran, Dinesh Prabhakar, Shruthi Lakshmy, Nirmal Palazhi, Vijilesh, Ranjith Manambrakkattu (one of the producers), Nathaniel Madathil Unni Cheruvathur, Ranjith Kankol, etc. Sunny Wayne is making a guest appearance.

After Jayasurya’s 'Vellam' and Sunny Wayne’s 'Appan', 'Padachone Ingalu Katholi' is the fourth film produced by Joskutty Mathil and Ranjith Manambarakat under the banner of Tiny Hands Productions.

Other credits: Cinematography (Vishnu Prasad), Editing (Kiran Das), Music (Shaan Rahman), Designs (Shibin C Babu), stills (Lebison Gopi), Art (Arcan S Karma), Costume (Sujith Mattanur), Makeup (Ranjith Manaliparam), Production Controller (Deepak Parameswaran), Executive Producers (Antappan Illikatil, Perur James), Associate Directors (Kiran Kamprat, Shahid Anwar and Jeni Ann Joy), Chief Associate Director (Shiju Sulekha Basheer) and PRO (Manju Gopinath).