'Take stringent action.' Mollywood celebs speak up for Parassala murder victim

Mollywood celebrities have sought maximum punishment for the accused in the Parassala murder case who had plotted to kill her ex-lover by poisoning him with a drink.

Actress Shamna Kasim who took to Facebook to share her grief said no forgiveness should be given to the accused girl as it was premeditated murder.

“The girl killed Sharon by pretending to be in love with him. No forgiveness for premeditated murder. Should be given the maximum punishment,” she wrote.

Popular director Alphonse Puthren who is known to react in several social issues also called for stringent action in the case. The filmmaker also sought the intervention of the Kerala governor based on reports that the victim, Sharon, was killed due to the girl's superstitious beliefs.

“Respected Governor of Kerala. As a citizen of India...I request you to take strict action in two horrible unjustifiable superstitious murder cases ...1. Narabali case and 2. Sharon Murder case. Both are planned murders according to the Police. Your Power = Article 161 which is " Article 161. Power of Governor to grant pardons, etc., and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases : The Governor of a State shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence against any law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the State extends.

Normally people pray to God for something to happen. Here I'm praying and requesting before you 'Respected Governor' for the departed souls and their relatives (sic),” wrote Alphonse on Facebook.