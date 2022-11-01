Mollywood's next super hero movie ‘Parakkum Pappan’ starring Dileep in the lead role has been announced. The first look poster of the big budget film had been released recently. The movie is likely to go on floors soon. Viyan Vishnu is the director the movie that has the tagline ‘Oru Local Super Hero’.

‘Parakkum Pappan’ was announced on the Christmas Day in 2018. However, the movie got stalled due to many reasons. Interestingly, this would be the first joint production venture of Grand Productions owned by Dileep and Carnival Motion Pictures. The names of the other actors in the movie and the crew members might be revealed soon.

This would be the second super hero flick from Malayalam after the incredibly popular ‘Minnal Murali’. Even though the character might have a mass appeal, the story is likely to have a comedy track as the screenplay is penned by veteran writer Rafi. Moreover, Dileep is likely to appear in a unique look in this movie. The film is about a commoner who attains the super power to fly. Ever since the poster was released, everyone is keen to know whether Dileep's character will be similar to Tovino's in 'Minnal Murali'.

‘Parakkum Pappan’ might have some of the big names in Indian cinema in its crew. It is reported that the music would be composed by Tamil music sensation Anirudh.