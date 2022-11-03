First look of Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese-starrer ‘Chaver’ is here

The title look of Tinu Pappachan’s ‘Chaver’ featuring Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun was released on Mammootty’s FB page. The title poster with characters in the midst of a knife, jeep, and Theyyam suggests a mass entertainer.



This is Tinu’s third film after ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ and ‘Ajagajantharam.’ If the former was an action thriller, ‘Ajagajantharam’ was an action-packed entertainer set in the backdrop of a festival.



The title poster was also simultaneously released on the social media pages of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, Unni Mukundan, Pranav Mohanlal and producer Anthony Perumbavoor. Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban is having a great year so far with ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ being declared the biggest hit of his career. His last release was the action thriller bilingual ‘Ottu’ ('Rendagam' in Tamil) co-starring Aravind Swami. Earlier this year, his Pada, co-starring Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan directed by Kamal KM was received favorably by the critics though it didn’t make much noise at the box office.



Anthony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan play the lead roles in the film along with Kunchacko Boban, who is teaming up with Tinu Pappachan for the first time. The film also stars Manoj (‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ fame), Sajin, and Anurup in other pivotal roles.



Produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company, the script is written by actor and director Joy Mathew. Executive Producers are Geo Abraham and Binu Sebastian.



Other credits: Cinematography (Jinro George), Editor (Nishad Yusuf), Music (Justin Varghese), Production Design (Gokul Das), Sound Design (Ranganath Ravee), Makeup (Ronex Xavier), Costume (Melvi J), Fights (Supreme Sundar), VFX (Axel Media), Line Producer (Sunil Singh), Chief Assoc. Director (Ratheesh Michael), Production Controller (Azad Kannadickal), Production Executive (Brijeesh Sivaraman), Stills (Arjun Kallingal), Designs (MacGuffin), PRO (Manju Gopinath), and Digital Marketing (Anoop Sundaran).

