Actor Rajinikanth to play cameo in daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2022 11:58 AM IST Updated: November 05, 2022 12:15 PM IST
The film is slated to release in 2023. Photos: Instagram | Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rajinikanth who has directed films like '3' starring Dhanush and 'Vai Raja Vai' has announced her latest project titled 'Lal Salaam'. The Telugu movie will be bankrolled by Subaskaran (Lyca Productions), which has produced some major films in the recent times. 

 Lyca Productions, through its Twitter handle, also announced that Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in the film directed by his daughter. The film is slated for release in 2023 and features actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles. The music for the movie will be composed by A R Rahman.  Aishwarya who is also a singer has also written scripts for films, including 'Vai Raja Vai'.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rajinikanth, who is now busy filming for his upcoming release 'Jailer' has signed two other films, which are bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

