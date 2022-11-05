Watch Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Godfather' on OTT from this date

'Godfather', the official Telugu remake of the superhit Mollywood movie 'Lucifer' is all set to hit OTT this month. Chiranjeevi reprises the role of Mohanlal in the film, which revolves around the fight for political supremacy within a party after it's leader Sathya passes away.

The Telugu remake also features Nayanthara who plays the role of Sathya's daughter. The original role was played by Manju Warrier in 'Lucifer'. Salman Khan, Tanya Ravichandran, Puri Jagannath are also featured in prominent roles.

Though 'Godfather' had received good reviews upon release, the first-look posters and trailers were originally trolled by Malayalees. Many had claimed that nobody could surpass Mohanlal's style and action skills in the film, including superstar Chiranjeevi.

The makers have now confirmed that the film will release on Netflix on November 19. The OTT platform also made the announcement on its official social media handles. “The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood! #Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November!”, read the post by Netflix.