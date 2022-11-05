The trailer of Ranjith Sankar's upcoming movie '4 years' which has wink sensation Priya Warrier and Sarjano Khalid in the lead is out. The film is touted to be a campus thriller and is expected to travel through the lives of the two lovers who spend four years together on campus.

Priya's character seems to be more composed, while Sarjano plays a more insecure and dependent young man who is more of an introvert. The relationship seems quite toxic.

Ranjith Sankar is well known for his films like 'Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam', 'Ramante Eden Thottam' and 'Punyalan Agarbattis'. His last film was 'Sunny' starring Jayasurya.

Priya Warrier who shot to national fame with her sensational wink in 'Oru Adaar Love' directed by Omar Lulu has been seen a couple of movies, including in Hindi. Sarjano had recently made his Tamil debut.