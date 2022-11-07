80's artists recall 'Madras Mail' memories, hold reunion

The capital city witnessed the reunion of some of the film artists from the 80s who took a train to Madras to try their luck in cinema. It was a lovely and memorable reunion of popular film artists who shared their memories of those days. The reunion titled ‘Madras Mail’ saw artists who were part of some fine Malayalam films in the 80s.

There was Ambika, Menaka, Bagyalakshmy, Mohan Sharma, Jose, Chandra Kumar, Maniyanpillai Raju, G Suresh Kumar, Vipin Mohan, TS Suresh Babu, Thulasidas, Singer Lathika, Krishna Chandran, Vanitha, etc.

It was dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi’s idea to organize a reunion. The function was inaugurated by Singer, Lyricist, and former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar.

Shaji Kailas, GS Vijayan, G Murali, KS Gopalakrishnan, PV Sankar, S Shaji, Kalliyoor Sashi, Seven Arts Mohan, Kudamaloor Raji, Actor-dubbing artiste, and singer Lata, Playback singer Raju, dubbing artiste Lissy and makeup man Jayamohan spoke at the function.