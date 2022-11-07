Mammootty-starrer 'Rorschach' gets OTT date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2022 10:25 AM IST
The film also features Asif Ali and Bindu Panicker in prominent roles. Movie posters

After minting good money at the box office, Mammootty's 'Rorschach' will begin streaming on OTT from this week. The film starring Mammootty and featuring Bindu Panicker, Asif Ali, Grace Antony and Sharafudeen, revolves around the character Luke Antony who is out to seek revenge. Who does he seek and will he exact his revenge? Well, watch the film to know more.

Now, according to the makers, the film directed by Nisam Basheer will be screened on Disney+Hotstar from November 11.

The unique style of film making, the cinematography and the background music was very well appreciated by both critics and the audience alike.

The movie's title is based on a psychological test which was introduced in the 1960s to analyse the behaviour of a person based on how he or she perceives a couple of ink blots. Ever since the film was announced, people were curious to learn more about the test. The movie hit theatres on October 7 and has collected over Rs 30 crore till date.

