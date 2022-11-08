Nanjiyamma to essay prominent role in Mollywood film ‘Trimurthy’

The title poster of debutant Sarath Lal Nemibhuvan’s film ‘Trimurthy’ just dropped in. The campus time traveller film 'Trimurthy' bankrolled by KBM Cinemas features a lineup of new actors, including national-award playback singer Nanjiyamma who is making her debut as an actor with the film. She is also singing a song in the film.

Nanjiyamma had shot to prominence after her song 'Kalakkatha' from Sachi's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' went viral. The folk singer also received the national award for the song.

The film features 21 songs. Another notable thing is that at least 50 or more new singers have sung for 'Trimurthy'. Incidentally, Sarath Lal Nemibhuvan is also the music director of the film.

Newcomers Amesh Ramesh and Mahesh Mohan have written the screenplay and dialogues for Vandana Srilesh's story. Set in a campus setting, the film is a time traveler thriller with more emphasis on humor. The film has more than 300 new faces and the cinematography is by Appu Joshi. Editing is by Anto Jose.