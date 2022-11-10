From being banned on FB to leaking a song, here's how Mukundan Unni caught our attention

Mukundan Unni Associates, which is set for release on November 11, has made headlines in the past few weeks for its unique promotion methods. Directed by debutante Abhinav Sundar Naik and headlining Vineeth Sreenivasan the makers have created a Facebook page in the name of Mukundan Unni. So through the fictional character called Mukundan Unni, they have been sharing interesting titbits about the film’s central character. Vineeth Sreenivasan said in a recent interview that he is playing a lawyer who thinks no end of himself. The film promises to be a fun entertainer.

The character 'Advocate Mukundan Unni'

Advocate Mukundan Unni, the lead character in Mukundan Unni Associates reminded everyone of the evergreen character Mukundan Unni, the lawyer played by Salim Kumar in 'Meesha Madhavan'. Vineeth Sreenivasan, in an interview with Onmanorama, said the first shot might remind everyone of the character, but there is no other connection between these two characters. Vineeth added that Mukundan Unni played in this movie resorts to devious methods to attain his goal.

Facebook blocked Advocate Mukundan Unni's page

Advocate Mukundan Unni's initial post was controversial. Mukundan Unni wrote, 'Me and my dead father', while posting a photo on his Facebook page. Though the makers had expected a furious reaction from netizens, they did not anticipate that Facebook would block them stating that it was against their community standards. However, the character was back on the scene a day later.

Humorous and light-hearted posts

The characters would post several hilarious or mischievous posts on their social media pages. For example, one post showed Mukundan Unni wielding a gun and saying, “Today morning I said I will be back. It's evening now and I am back,” said Unni.

The 'fight' between Advocate Mukundan Unni and the film makers

Apparently, Mukundan Unni has got into a fight with the filmmakers. Following this, he declared that he has leaked a prominent song in the film on telegram under the name of Unni Leaks. This video comes after Mukundan Unni’s declaration that he already learned to edit and since he was unhappy with the video edited by the film people, he will soon be releasing a video he edited.