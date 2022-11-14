Kottayam Pradeep’s daughter gets married

Late Actor Kottayam Pradeep’s daughter Vrinda got married to Aashiq who is the son of Iravu Sahadevan and Vinaya. Pradeep’s son Vishnu organised the wedding which was attended by several people from the film industry. Vishnu is a fashion designer who is also quite active in Malayalam cinema.

Pradeep who worked as an LIC agent debuted in the IV Sasi film ‘Ee Nadu Innale Vare.’ He gained appreciation for his coming outings in Malayalam and Tamil films. Gautam Menon’s ‘Vinnaithandi Varuvaya’ turned out to be a breakthrough for the actor who played Trisha’s uncle in the film. He reprised the role in the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film.

His cop role in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Thattathin Marayathu’ also got him instant attention. Post that he became a regular as this good-natured uncle, father, neighbour, and shopkeeper in several films. His roles in ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie,’ ‘Amen,’ ‘Seventh day,’ ‘Peruchazhi,’ ‘Ennum Eppozhum,’ and ‘Life of Josutty’ were interesting. His comic sense was hugely appreciated in ‘Aadu Oru Beekara Jeeviyanu,’ ‘Anchu Sundarikal,’ ‘Jamnapyari,’ ‘Utopiayile Rajavu,’ ‘Amar Akbar Antony,’ ‘Adi Kapyare Koottamani,’ and ‘Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan.’ In Tamil, he did films like ‘Raja Rani’ and ‘Nanpanada.’

Pradeep has acted in over 70 films and Mohanlal’s 'Aarattu' was his last film. He began his theatre career at the age of 10 by debuting in NN Pillai’s drama ‘Eeshwaran Arrestil’ and has been active in the field of theatre for 50 years.