'Nyan Steve Lopez' cinematographer Pappu passes away

Cinematographer Sudheesh Pappu, popularly known as Pappu, breathed his last on Monday. As per reports, he was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare health condition, for several months now. Pappu's last work in Mollywood was 'Appan'. Though he had been involved in the project, he had to back out a week after the shooting began due to his health condition. The work was then completed by cinematographer Vinod Illampally.

Pappu who began his career by assisting cinematographer Rajeev Ravi in films like 'Chandni Bar' and 'Dev D'. He also worked as the second unit cinematographer in films directed by Rajeev Ravi, including 'Annayum Rasoolum', Kammattipaadam and Thuramukham'.

Pappu's independent works include 'Nyan Steve Lopez', 'Second Show', 'Koothara', 'Ayaal Sasi' and

'Eada'.

Pappu hails from Tripunithura in Ernakulam. The cremation will be held at his native place in the evening today.