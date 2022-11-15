Supriya Menon had recently posted a heartwarming note about her dad on his first death anniversary. The movie producer had talked in depth about the deep hole that her father's death has left in her life and how she missed him everyday.

Though many offered her their support, one person questioned the logic behind posting thoughts about loved ones on social media. “I never understand why people write the things to tell their loved ones in social media. I believe it's a personal feeling that doesn't need to be expressed in a public place.” one user wrote.

Supriya who often shares her thoughts on social media disagreed with the user saying that one has the option to unfollow a person if they don't like what they see. “I also don't understand that if you don't have anything nice to say, why say it at all. Or better still hit unfollow when you don't like what you see instead of sharing your two cents,” she wrote.

Supriya's father Vijay Kumar Menon passed away in 2021 when he was 71 after battling with cancer. This is an excerpt from her post: "One year, where mine and mummy’s lives changed irreversibly while everyone else moved on with theirs. It’s been a hard one year Dad- the hardest of Mummy’s and My life. And the road ahead without you is a scary prospect. But one I tell myself I will be able to face because it’s your blood that runs in my veins and that it’s the path that You showed me that I strive to walk on. One year- you are much missed & much loved Dad! #myfather’sdaughter#oneyearanniversary," she wrote.