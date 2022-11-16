Director Anjali Menon whose upcoming film 'Wonder Women' will start streaming online from November 18 is receiving backlash for her remarks about movie reviewers. In an interview to an online media platform, Anjali had said it was better for reviewers to study how films are made before passing judgements. “Most of the time, film reviewers don't have such a background. I think it is important they are equipped with such knowledge,” the director had stated.

She adds it is funny to hear reviewers pass comments on technical aspects of a film. “I laugh when people comment there is a lag in a particular film. First, they should understand the pace of a film and understand the editing process before passing such comments. The director may have decided a certain pace for the film,” she added, while adding that it does not make sense to compare two films.

“I really like reading critic reviews. I really believe it is a very good thing, just that it is important to understand the medium. That kind of education is important,” she had stated.

Soon after the interview received wide traction, many people, including noted thinker N S Madhavan called out the director for her remarks.

“Anjali Menon goes to a thattukada and orders a dosa. She doesn’t like it. She says, “yuck!” 🤢

Thattukadawala: “Madam, you can’t say that. You know nothing about dosa making,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker who is known for hits like 'Bangalore Days' and 'Koode' issued a clarification about her statement.

In this interview I have spoken about how professional film reviewing would benefit from a better understanding of the filmmaking process and given the good example of a film journalist like Mdm Udaya Tara Nayar’s reviewing style. I have also said that it is a time when the audience themselves is writing such interesting detailed reviews so the professional reviewers should aim even higher. I have always respected the audience’s feedback and reviews and believe they have every right to watch a film and express their opinion - good or bad. Infact I have said in this interview that I eagerly look forward to the reviews from the audience. Just sharing this note so that there is no confusion about what I was referring to in the interview. Thank you,” she wrote.