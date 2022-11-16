Movie review remark: Filmmaker Jude Anthany criticises Anjali Menon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Jude Anthany Joseph says noone can put down good movies with negative film reviews. Photo: Facebook

'Om Shanti Oshaana' director Jude Anthony Joseph criticised Anjali Menon for her recent remarks on movie reviewers. According to the director, he has not taken any course on cinema even when he decided to direct films. He was referring to Anjal's statement that reviewers should study cinema before passing judgements about a film.

“I am part of an audience who spends money on cinema. I have not taken any course on cinema even when I decided to direct films, so why should I take a course just to make a comment. Nobody can put down good films by writing bad reviews, just like nobody can make a film a hit with reviews. As simple as that,” he wrote on Facebook.

Anjali Menon, whose film 'Wonder Women' will release on November 18 had stated that it was better for reviewers to study how films are made before passing judgements. “Most of the time, film reviewers don't have such a background. I think it is important they are equipped with such knowledge,” the director had stated in an interview to a leading online channel as part of the film's promotion.

She later clarified that she had only spoken about how professional film reviewing would benefit from a better understanding of the filmmaking process.

