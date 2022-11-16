'Our bond has grown stronger since Kerala Cafe,' Nithya Menen on working with Anjali

IANS
Published: November 16, 2022 10:16 AM IST Updated: November 16, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Nithya Menen will play a pregnant women in Anjali Menon's upcoming film 'Wonder Women'. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Nithya Menen, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Wonder Women', has shared that filmmaker Anjali Menon keeps bouncing off ideas to her.
'Wonder Women' too came Nithya's way because of this practice between the two, who share a long standing bond since Anjali's first film 'Kerala Cafe'.

Talking to IANS, Nithya said, “Our association goes back a long way. It's been 13 years of 'Kerala Cafe', and our friendship is stronger than ever. Anjali keeps sharing her ideas with me on a very preliminary level of story crafting process. We discuss over it and add our respective inputs.”

“Wonder Women' too happened because of this practice. It was a very generalised idea of pregnant women coming together under one roof. She shared the idea and I was quite invested in it from the start", she added. 'Wonder Women' is releasing on SonyLIV on November 18.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout