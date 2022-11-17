If you missed Mohanlal's 'Monster' in theaters, don't fret. The action thriller recently locked an OTT release date and will be streaming in a leading platform soon. The film, which features Mohanlal, Honey Rose and Lena in lead roles, is helmed by Vysakh who collaborated with the veteran actor for the second time after his first film 'Pulimurugan'.

Though 'Monster' failed to make an impact in the box office, makers hope the movie will receive better response after its OTT release. The movie will stream on Disney + Hotstar from November 25.

Meanwhile, the Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer 'Kumari', which hit theaters on October 28 also locked its OTT date. The film, which also has Shine Tom Chacko and Surabhi Lakshmi playing prominent roles, revolves around a young woman who is married off to a land where its inhabitants believe in occult powers. The horror-film received mixed reviews in theaters. Now, we hear the film will start streaming on Netflix from November 18.

Aishwarya Lekshmi who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus had played the lead in the film.