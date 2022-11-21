Bala mouths this viral dialogue in ‘Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ trailer. See video

Actor Bala’s candid interviews often goes viral on social media with many of his statements getting trolled. Recently, Bala hit headlines when actors Tiny Tom and Ramesh Pisharody humourosly mimicked a conversation by Bala in 'Comedy Masters', a standup comedy show.

Now, Malayali audience can listen to Bala delivering some of these fun dialogues in his quintessential style in ‘Shafeekinte Santhosham’. The recently released trailer of the movie has been garnering hundreds of views and likes in social media. The makers promise the film will be a perfect family entertainer. Interestingly, Unni Mukundan is the producer of this film and plays the lead role too. Meanwhile, the movie is directed by comedian Anoop Pandalam. ‘Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ is slated to hit the theatres on 25 November.

The movie narrates the story of Shafeek, a young expatriate who hails from a regular family in the quaint countryside of Parathode. Besides Unni Mukundan the movie has an ensemble star cast of Manoj K Jayan, Divya Pillai, Bala, Athmeeya Rajan, Shaheen Sidhique, Midhun Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, Aneesh Ravi, Arun Shankaran Pambuva, Boban Samuel, Aziz Nedumangad, Jordi Poonjar and Unni Nair. Interestingly, Unni Mukundan’s father too plays a pivotal role in the movie. ‘Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ will be the second movie bankrolled by the actor after the successful ‘Meppadiyan’.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman. Meanwhile, Eldho Isaac has cranked the camera and Noufal Abdulla does the editing. Vinod Mangalath is the line producer and Arun Ayoor is the makeup artist. Stills are by Aji Muscat and Rajesh K Rajan is the associate director. Vipin Kumar is the promotion consultant. Good Will Entertainments has distributed the movie. Syam Karthikeyan is the production designer while AS Dinesh is the PRO.