Netizens troll 'Adipurush' again, say VFX effects in 'Hanuman' teaser much better

The trailer of Telugu superhero film 'Hanuman' is out. Within hours of its release, the trailer started receiving positive feedback with many comparing it with the trailer of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer 'Adhipurush', which had received a lot of flak for its making.

'Hanuman', which is directed by Prasanth Varma stars Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer. According to reports, the film is being made at a budget of Rs 17 crore, compared to 'Adhipurush', which is being made at a whooping budget of Rs 400 crore. 'Adhipurush' is expected to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

Most netizens had criticised the VFX effects of 'Adhipurush', calling it very amateurish. Even Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan who play prominent roles in the film were not spared by trolls.

Meanwhile, people heaped praise on the 'Hanuman' trailer, stating it created goosebumps. Some also anticipated the film will emerge as the next pan-Indian film.

“To be Frank the teaser of #HanuMan is way way better then #Adipurush @PrasanthVarma

with limited resources this kind of magical output. Take a bow 👏👏 Always belive that

@PrasanthVarma is next big thing in tollywood 👍#HanuManTeaser is fantastic exceeded expectations,” wrote one user.