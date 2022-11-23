Too much water consumption killed Bruce Lee? Report suggests so

A new study suggests that overconsumption of water may have caused Bruce Lee's premature death at the age of 32. Because Bruce Lee died under mysterious circumstances, the actor's death was always a subject of curiosity to the scientific world. Almost 50 years after Lee's death, scientists have come up with evidence that points to Lee's cause of death. Scientists say that the dangerous overconsumption of water may have led Lee to a condition called hyponatremia, which is the cause of his death. The scientists' revelations are based on Lee's famous message, "Be water, my friend."

When world-renowned martial artist and actor Bruce Lee died under mysterious circumstances in July 1973, he was only 32. The post-mortem report at the time of the actor's death stated that Lee died due to brain inflammation. The doctor said that the brain swelling was due to an overdose of painkillers. Two months before his death, Lee was diagnosed with brain swelling after he fell ill while in Hong Kong for a dubbing session.

For decades, Bruce Lee's death was always surrounded by conspiracy theories. There were speculations that he may have been murdered by Chinese gangsters or poisoned by a jealous girlfriend, or the victim of a curse. Lee's wife Linda revealed that the 'Enter the Dragon' star had been consuming a liquid diet of carrot and apple juice at the time of his death. Matthew Poley, who wrote the 2018 biography 'Bruce Lee, A Life', says he drank too much water on the evening of his death. Regular use of cannabis was also reported.

This new study of scientists is in fact dismissing such reports and speculations. This was revealed in an article published in the journal Clinical Kidney. According to the researchers, hyponatremia occurs when the body's sodium levels drop as a result of drinking too much water. It can also cause swelling in the brain. Studies have shown that drinking large litres of water and using marijuana can cause a condition called hyponatremia, which increases thirst and causes the body's cells to swell, including those in the brain.

The study concludes that Lee died of kidney failure. Studies suggest that if kidney failure occurs, it becomes difficult to excrete water through the urine and this can lead to inflammation in the brain. Allergy to drugs like aspirin and meprobamate was also mentioned as the official cause of death at the time, the study said. The scientific world is looking at this latest discovery half a century after the death of fan-favorite Bruce Lee with a lot of curiosity.