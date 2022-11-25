Actors Malavika Nair, Niranjana Anoop's graduation pics are the talk of the town

Actors Malavika Nair recently completed her post graduation from St Teresa's College. The actress, who received her certificate at the college function took to Instagram to share her incredible journey.

“Today is a milestone that reminds me what an incredible journey I had. I'm extremely grateful to my teachers for their immense support and encouragement, and to my friends for always being my constant support system. ♥️ Thank you, STC for giving me so much of beautiful memories!

Proud Teresian, always and forever. Last but not least, a big thank you to my dad, Mom and Ettan for always believing in and motivating me to chase my dreams and I promise that I will always try my best to make you guys proud. So finally it's a sweet ending to a sweeter beginning!,” the actress who graduated in MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, wrote.

Malavika, who also completed her graduation from the same college, spend a total of five years here. The 'Karutha Pakshikal' actress is also a recipient of the Kerala State Award for the Best Child artist. She also played prominent roles in 'Maya Bazaar', 'Orkkuka Vallappozhum', 'Kandahar', 'Akkaldameyile Pennu', among others. She was last seen in the film 'CBI 5: The Brain'.

Meanwhile, actress Niranjana Anoop also shared her happiness in graduating from college. “The Mandatory Graduation Dump.Will Always be a Proud Teresian Here On !!!,” she wrote.