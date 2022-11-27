Asha Sharath's mother joins actor as they take up dance reels challenge, wins the internet

Asha Sharath who won her way into her hearts with her dance and acting talent is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Kedda'. The movie will also mark her daughter Uthara's debut in Mollywood.

Now as part of the film promotion, Asha Sharath and her mother Kalamandalam Sumathi, who is also a well-known dancer, has taken up a reels challenge, which is going viral on the internet.

The actor has posted the video on her Instagram page and titled it 'Mommy and me doing the reels challenge'.

The veteran dancer who turned 75 this year brimmed with energy and grace as she danced along with Asha to the song 'Anniyarayil' sung by Kavitha Jayaram and Sreevalsan J Menon. Many people heaped praise on the mother and daughter duo and remarked on how graceful they looked together. Asha has often said that her mother is her guru, god and the entire world.

On the workfront, Asha was last seen in the movie 'Paappan' directed by Joshiy which featured Suresh Gopi and Neeta Pillai in the lead. She will play a prominent role in 'Kedda', which is directed by Manoj Kana.

Uthara got recently engaged to Aditya, a mechanical engineer. The elaborate function was attended by several celebrities from the film industry.