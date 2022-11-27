Society won’t change if I wage a lone battle: Grace Antony

‘Padachone Ingalu Katholi’ featuring Grace Antony and Sreenath Bhasi hit theatres recently. Grace Antony is known for her spontaneity and her recent outings suggest that she is ready to experiment as an actor and isn’t afraid to have discussions with the writer and director for the betterment of her characters.

Equally noteworthy was her fabulous chemistry with her female co-stars in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, ‘Kanakam Kamini Kalaham’ and ‘Halal Love Story.’ But Grace admits that in real life she doesn’t have that many friends. Having said that she has a lot of clarity when it comes to the issues faced by women. She also has an opinion about her terrible experience at a mall during the promotion of ‘Saturday Night.’—“We are also part of this society. I think we should first change ourselves and try to positively change those people who think will listen to us. It is silly to think that fighting a lone battle can change the society.”

“It is important to note how we respond to a situation. We should be stronger. This incident was reported because I reacted. I am sure there are so many such incidents happening daily. After this incident, I got over 1,500 messages from various people. It is only after a lot of girls shared their horrid experiences with me that I realized what happened to me in comparison was nothing. I am not delusional enough to think that society will change in a day and that everyone will behave nicely with me,” says the actor. Meanwhile, the actor is only focused on good characters and cinema right now.