Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2022 10:23 AM IST Updated: November 28, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Navya spent several years in Mumbai. Photos: Facebook | Navya Nair

Navya Nair who shot to fame by playing Unnimaya in the superhit movie 'Nandanam' is one of Mollywood's most loved celebrities. The actress, who had shifted base to Mumbai, after her marriage, is now back in Mollywood. She was last seen in 'Oruthee', a crime thriller directed by V K Prakash.

Navya who has a son with husband and entrepreneur Santhosh Menon also loves to share updates about her personal life on her social media pages. Most recently, the actress's son Sai Krishna celebrated his 12th birthday. Taking to Facebook, Navya posted photos from the celebration and captioned it, 'My babe's birthday..more pics to come'.

The actress looked resplendent in an orange hue polka dot dress, while her son and husband looked dapper in white shirts. Many commented they were glad to see the family in full spirits.

Recently, Navya was subject to some hate comments by one user who had accused her of leaving her husband to follow fame and money. The actress asked the user why he or she was spreading hate unnecessarily.

Navya had also come on Facebook live to rubbish the rumours. The actress has reportedly bagged a few more projects in Malayalam.

