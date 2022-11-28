Sreenath Bhasi's 'Padachone Ingalu Katholi' trimmed by half an hour

'Padachone Ingalu Katholi' directed by Bijith Bala hit theatres on November 24. The movie featuring Sreenath Bhasi and Ann Sheethal is a political satire revolving around modern-day situations. Now, we hear that the makers have trimmed the original version by 30 minutes to make it more appealing to the audience.

According to the makers, the trimmed version, which lasts for two hours, is running successfully in theatres. Grace Antony and Hareesh Kannaran are other actors who play prominent roles in the film. Sreenath essays the role of a Left-ideology leader named Dhineshan while Ann plays Renuka, Dhineshan's lover.

Bijith Bala is a prominent editor in Mollywood and worked in several prominent films, including 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and 'Shutter'. Apart from working as an associate director, he has also helmed the 2014 movie featuring Deepak Parambole.

'Padachone Ingalu Katholi' is bankrolled by the production house Tiny Hand Productions, which bankrolled films like 'Vellam' and 'Appan'/ Josutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambrakkattu are the producers.

Remya Nambeesan and K S Harisankar has crooned 'Enthu Paang Enthu Paang' for the movie.