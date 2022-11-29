'Avatar: The Way of Water' won't be screened in Kerala: Exhibitors' body

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has stated that the upcoming science fiction drama 'Avatar : The Way of Water' won't be allowed to be screened in Kerala. The exhibitors' body claimed that the decision was made after the distributors of the movie demanded exorbitant share from box office collections.

According to FEUOK, the distribution company has sought 60 per cent of share from collections in the first week itself. However, the exhibitors' organisation said they are unwilling to provide more than 55 per cent of the shares.

The James Cameron film will hit theatres on December 16. If a consensus is not reached on time, fans of the movie in Kerala may be deprived of the chance to view the film here in theatres.

'Avatar,' which hit theatres over a decade ago had received massive response in Kerala.

According to the makers, the movie, which is set more than a decade after the events of the first film, begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production. The movie will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver.

The first part of the film had been re-released in India in September as part of the upcoming sequel's release.

Prebookings for the film had already begun in major cities in India.