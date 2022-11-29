Is 'Baahubali' star Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? This is what we know

Ever since Prabhas shot to prominence following the success of Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'Baahubali', there has been a lot of speculations about his love life. Now, reports have emerged that the South Indian actor is dating Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, though none of them have confirmed the rumours.

The news of their link-up went viral after Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is a close friend of Kriti Sanon accidentally spilled the beans regarding her relationship with Prabhas, during the popular dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Though Varun did not name the actor, he gave enough hints for fans to guess that Prabhas was the 'man' she has given her heart to.

During a chat as part of the show, Karan asks Dhawan to name the list of actresses in Bollywood who are single. After his response, Karan asks Dhawan why he failed to name Kriti in the list. To this, Dhawan says the 'Mimi' star is dating someone who is not from Mumbai but was shooting along with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming film together.

Kriti, meanwhile, could be seen blushing after Dhawan made the revelation. Kriti and Prabhas are acting together in the big-budget film 'Adhi Purush', which will hit theatres next year.