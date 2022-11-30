Shalini joins Instagram. Her first post is romantic picture with husband Ajith

Shalini Ajith Kumar who won our hearts first as Baby Shalini and then as Mini in 'Aniyathipravu', among others has decided to become active on social media. The star has stayed away from films and also kept a low profile ever since her marriage to Tamil actor Ajith.

Now the actress has made her debut on Instagram. Her first post was a lovely picture of her posing with Ajith during a trip to Lyon in France.

The couple looks all lovey dovey in the photograph. Her sister Shamlee, who was also a popular actress, welcomed Shalini to Instagram. Several of the actress's fans were excited to see Shalini on social media after such a long time.

Shalini had also earned fame as lead actress in Tamil with Mani Ratnam's 'Alai Payuthe'. In Bollywood, she debuted with the film 'Saathiya'.

Baby Shalini became a household name when she debuted as a child artist in films like 'Ente Mammattikuttiyammakku'. In Tamil, her first film as a child actor with the film 'Aanandha Kummi'.

Earlier, there were reports that Shalini had joined Twitter in February. However, the reports were fake.

Ajith and Shalini had met on the sets of 'Amarkkaalam', which would be their first and only film together. Ajith had reportedly proposed to Shalini on the sets of the film.