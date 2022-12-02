Actor Madhu Mohan rubbishes rumours about his death. ‘I’m still alive,’ he says

Serial actor and producer Madhu Mohan has rubbished rumours about his death, which spread like wildfire earlier in the day. The actor who is in Chennai for a shoot clarified that he is very much alive and also criticised portals and other social media platforms for spreading news without making any verification.

In a voice clip, which is now going viral, the mini-screen actor and director can be heard saying that he is very much alive and stated that the news about his death is fake. "Yes, tell me. It's me, Madhu Mohan speaking. I am still alive," he tells a person, presumably a media person.

The actor added that the news first appeared on a YouTube channel. "Their aim is to increase their viewership or get better reach. At the moment, I am not interested in taking action against those who spread false news about me. Their action is wrong. Also, those who followed up the news should have clarified with the persons concerned regarding the update, before publishing the news," he said.

The actor who made his debut in Tamil serials, went on to become a pioneer of mega serials in Malayalam TV with the popular programme 'Manasi', which used to be telecast in Doordarshan.