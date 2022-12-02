Asif Ali's 'Kooman', Mohanlal's 'Monster' to release on these OTT platforms this week

Ever since it's release in theatres, Jeethu Joseph's 'Kooman' has been receiving a lot of praise, both for the content and the performances of the actors. Now we hear that the film is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform from this week.

Jeethu Joseph and Asif Ali fans can have a great weekend as the movie will being streaming on Amazon Prime from December 2 (Friday). Renji Panicker, Jaffar Idukki, Baiju, Baburaj, Hannah Reji Koshy among others play a prominent role in this mystery thriller revolving around the life of a police officer who is quite kleptomanic. The film is set in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's 'Monster', is also set to start streaming in a major platform from this week. Though there were rumours that the film would release on Disney+Hotstar from November 25, the official date was only announced by the streaming platform last week. According to the platform, the film will start streaming from December 2.

The film will release in four languages, according to the streamer. “A scary secret lies behind the charming #LuckySingh! #Monster starring the one and only Mohanlal, streaming from 2nd December in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” it announced.