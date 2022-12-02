This year’s IFFK to shed light on contemporary Serbia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 06:04 PM IST
The festival category country in focus is featuring six Serbian films. Photo: Special arrangement

Serbia will be the country in focus in the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which is all set to unfold on December 9. Serbian films are best known for their portrayal of mundaneness in life. Regardless of genre, they produce quality films that primarily belong to the Serbian New Wave film movement.

The festival category country in focus is featuring six Serbian films. Ivan Ikic’s Oscar-nominated movie 'Oasis' outlines the trials and tribulations of a triangular love. The section includes a gripping drama 'Father' by Srdan Golubovic. The 'Working Class Heroes' by Milos Pusic had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The movie discusses the struggles of construction labourers and their fight for deprived rights.

Stefan Arsenijevic’s 'As Far As I Can Walk' is a refugee story. Sinisa Cvetic's family drama 'The Beheading of St. John the Baptist' was screened in the Moscow International Film Festival this year. The 'Cross in the Desert' by Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic follows the life of a pious girl who became a saint after spending 40 years in the desert.

IFFK will honour the eminent Serbian director Emir Kusturica by screening four of his films under the category Chaos and Control. IFFK is the second only international film festival putting Serbia as the country in focus after the Vision du Reel festival of Switzerland.

