Photos of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca goes viral

Actor Shah Rukh Khan who was in Saudi Arabia as part of the shoot of his film 'Dunki' was reportedly performing Umrah in Mecca. Photos of his visit to the holy place went viral on Thursday night. The actor could be seen wearing a white garment worn uniformly by men during Umrah. He was accompanied by security personnel flanked in suits.

Ever since the video and photos which were posted on his official fan page went viral, fans of the actor expressed their love for him. “May Allah bless you and reward you for performing Umrah

@iamsrk.A truly beautiful sight to see you in our Holy place, Shah Rukh … MashaAllah … my heart is full,” he wrote on Twitter.

The actor had also posted a video after the shoot of 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia. "There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi. So I want to thank Raju sir and rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival,” he said.