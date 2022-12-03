Tussle resolved: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to release in Kerala on December 16 itself

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Viewers are given a deeper look at the couple's Na'vi children. Video still | YouTube

After days of uncertainty, the much-anticipated James Cameron movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will release in theatres on December 16. Recently, the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) had stated that the upcoming science fiction drama 'Avatar : The Way of Water' won't be allowed to be screened in Kerala owing to differences between the exhibitors' body and distributors. 

RELATED ARTICLES

 According to FEUOK, the distribution company has sought 60 per cent of share from collections in the first week itself. Now, we hear that the distributors have decided to accept to the terms by FEUOK and has sought only 55 per cent of share from collections in the first two weeks.  'Avatar,' which hit theatres over a decade ago had received massive response in Kerala. 

According to the makers, the movie, which is set more than a decade after the events of the first film, begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. 
 The film is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production. The movie will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout