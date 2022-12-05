Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has opened up about a humiliating and disturbing incident that happened in her life years ago. This was for an interview she gave to Cinema Vikatan recently.

“I think every woman would have experienced some form of bad touch in her life. That can always be problematic. Even now we are going through it. I remember going through such an incident at Guruvayoor as a child. A similar incident happened during a cinema promotion held at Coimbatore. But now if something like that happens I will react. But when you are a child you are really clueless about how to react during such situations. And sadly such harrowing incidents always stay with you. That day at Guruvayoor I remember wearing this yellow frock with strawberry prints. For the longest time, I was under the impression that wearing yellow will always cause such incidents in my life. Of course, later I overcame that fear. Nowadays I wear more yellow. I don’t really know if there will be many changes regarding this issue in our society. 'Gargi' discusses such an issue. Hopefully, such films will facilitate more such discussions. We should have more conversations around people who go through such harrowing experiences in their life,” the actor said.

Her new release is the Tamil film ‘Gatta Gusthi’ co-starring Vishnu Vishal who is familiar with Malayalees after the successful crime thriller 'Ratchasan'. This is also Aishwarya’s Tamil release soon after Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan.’ Her last Malayalam film was ‘Kumari’ (fantasy-horror) directed by Nirmal Sahadevi co-starring Shine Tom Chacko. Recently in an interview, Aishwarya maintained that she has decided to be extremely choosy in Malayalam from now on.