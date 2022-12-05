'I didn't make Premam 2 or Neram 2'. 'Gold' director Alphonse Puthren responds to trolls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2022 01:39 PM IST
Alphonse Puthren is known for interacting with his fans on Facebook

Alphonse Puthren who made a comeback to Malayalam cinema with the Prithviraj-starrer 'Gold' has responded to the negative reviews and trolls that surfaced against his movie. Taking to Facebook, the director-cum-editor said people should not brand films as bad without pointing out the real reason as to why they did not like the film.

“I did not tell you that I was making 'Premam 2' or 'Neram 2'. The name of this new movie is 'Gold'. If you have a problem with the tea that is brewed, it does not help if you simply brand it as bad tea. It would be helpful if you could say why the tea failed to meet your expectations,” he wrote.

He added that he did not make the film to waste anyone's time or money. “Please don't brand a movie bad, just to satiate your ego,” the director said.

Many people have responded to the director's statement on Facebook. While some people criticised the director for failing to meet their expectations, others argued that a viewer spends money and time to watch a film. “If we find that wasted, we will comment about a film,” one o the users wrote.

'Gold' received several negative reviews after it hit theatres on November 1. The film features Prithviraj who plays Danger Joshy in the film.

