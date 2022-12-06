Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ locks OTT release date. Know when and where to watch the film

The Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’ hit theatres in November. There was a lot of anticipation around the movie as it was the actor’s first release after a gap of two years. Now, we hear that the Telugu movie, which minted quite some good money in the box office, is all set to stream on a major OTT platform.

The thriller narrates the story of a woman Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. A sci-fi survival thriller, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

“Yashoda is the story of female grit and power. We are humbled by the love the movie has seen so far, with audiences across the country appreciating the film’s phenomenal story and Samatha’s powerful performance,” said producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, while announcing the OTT release of the film.

On Tuesday,Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive global digital premiere of Telugu blockbuster Yashoda. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Yashoda exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu, with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam dubs from December 9, 2022

“When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance, and the incredible work done by the team has all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience, said director Hareesh Narayan. The film was co-directed by K Hari Shankar.